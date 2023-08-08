New releases in home entertainment include music and shows

Country music star Sarah Reeves is best known for her hit single "Get Back Your Fight". Now, she's dropping a new album called "Best Days". Sarah told Film Critic Tony Toscano that she's working on a new tour as well and hopes to be performing in Salt Lake City very soon.

Switching from country to R & B, the vocal group SWV (Sisters with Voices) is heading out on a new high-energy tour. SWV was a chart-topping group formed in 1988 but they disbanded in 1998. Now they're back. You can find more about their tour at svwmusic.com.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the irreverent and absurdly funny series "Strange Planet". Based on Nathan Pyle's web comic, Tony says "Strange Planet" is a wonderfully cockeyed and funny mirror held up to humanity and the struggles we face. Tony says, "If you're looking for something to laugh at "Strange Planet '' is well worth your time to experience." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.