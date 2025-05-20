New releases in home entertainment: "To Live and Die and Live", "Nora" & " The Surrender"

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the drama "To Live and Die and Live." It stars Skye P. Marshall and is directed by Qasim Basir. Muhammad, a gifted film director, returns home to Detroit to bury his stepfather and is thrust into settling his accounts. He struggles with depression and addiction which may finish him before he finishes the task. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "To Live and Die and Live is a deep dive into losing one's self while trying to fulfill other's expectations, and ultimately questioning our own motives." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also streaming on most VOD platforms is the comedy / drama "Nora". After giving up her career in music, Nora moves home to suburbia to focus on her child. When her husband goes away for work, Nora is left alone to navigate a precocious six year old, a new house, and the remainder of the dream that didn't quite get fulfilled. Tony says, "Nora is a beautifully told story of passion put on hold, the longing that follows and the fire that the years cannot extinguish." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters Friday, May 23, 2025 is the horror / thriller "The Surrender". When the family patriarch dies, a grieving mother and daughter risk their lives to perform a brutal resurrection ritual and bring him back from the dead. Tony says, "The Surrender is not just a brilliant and startling horror / thriller, but a reminder not to wait until loved ones are gone to express how you feel about them." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

