New releases in home entertainment will really make you think this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews two new releases in home entertainment and both are shows that will really make you think.

Streaming on Netflix is the new crime drama "Painkiller". In the new series, the causes and consequences of America's opioid epidemic unfold in this drama that follows its perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth. Tony says, "Painkiller" is not an easy series to watch and will most likely and unfairly be compared to the Hulu series "Dopesick." But "Painkiller" is more a personal story of greed gone wild and how one family benefitted from the opioid crisis." He gives it a "B" and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the action/ thriller "Hijack". In this limited series, a plane from Dubai to London is hijacked over a 7-hour flight, while authorities on the ground scramble for answers, one of the passengers, a business negotiator played by Idris Elba, uses all his skill to keep the passengers alive. Tony says, "Told in real time, each episode escalates this edge-of-your-seat drama." He gives it an "A" and it's rated TV-MA.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.