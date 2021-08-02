New research shows boys and men are twice as physically active as girls and young women in Utah

A new study on Utah girls, young women, and physical activity shows we have a lot of work to do.

The findings from the Utah Women and Leadership Project show that in Utah there’s a marked discrepancy in the physical activity levels for both girls and young women.

Research shows that boys and young men are twice as physically active here as girls and young women.

Sports and physical education programs primarily provide activities favored by males, while female moderate-intensity and low-impact preferences are minimal.

Further, males and females benefit differently from physical activity.

We talked with Dr. Susan Madsen with the Utah Women & Leadership Project, who told us moving forward we need to get girls and young women moving more!

Dr. Madsen says the solution to a complex problem is multifaceted.

It includes role modeling by parents and peers, providing physical activity options favored by girls and young women, promoting gender inclusivity in all sports, and increasing the visibility of women’s athletics to inspire and motivate girls, young women, and even women to increase their physical activity.

You can learn more at utwomen.org.

