New safety feature for kids at local pool

Keeping kids safe is #1 priority, especially around water.

This summer Clearfield Aquatic Center is taking it seriously trying out a new technology called: WAVE.

The WAVEsystem relies on lightweight headsets worn by swimmers.

The headsets communicate wirelessly with the lifeguards to determine how long a swimmer has been underwater.

If submerged for longer than 20+ seconds, bracelets worn by the lifeguards will begin to vibrate making them aware a swimmer may be in trouble.

This time dramatically decreases the chances of drowning, according to Clint with Clearfield aquatic center.

The device is now required to be worn by all children 12 and under who enter the swimming facility.

Parents will be given a headset from the front desk.

Research shows 57 percent of pool deadly drowning involving children ages 5-15 happening in public pools.

WAVE is considered the only accurate and effective drowning detection system according to researchers at The International Journal of Critical Illness & Injury Science.

