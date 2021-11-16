New SelectHealth Plan for 2022

SelectHealth is excited to announce that their brand-NEW SelectHealth Signature network will be available for the 2022 plan year!

This network is exclusively offered to members living in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah counties.

Heidi Castaneda, Small Employer and Individual Sales Director, explained that if you are looking for a high-quality network where the plans are generally less expensive, this is the best care at the lowest possible price.

The Signature network offers eight different plan options, including our new Copay plans that boast predictable costs, 100% coverage for preventive services, AND a $0 deductible.

You can have Primary Care, Mental Health, and Intermountain Connect Care® Urgent Care visits, all from the comfort of your home—better yet, it’ll cost you $0 out-of-pocket.

Signature members can enroll in the brand-new Utah SelectHealth Loyalty Program that gives back $240 per person, or $580 per family per year for completing wellness-related activities.

For more information go to selecthealth.org