New shows and new music are available today for your home library

Entering its 4th season on Apple TV+ is the comedy series "Trying." It stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith. In season 4, Jason and Nikki are facing a whole new set of challenges in raising their adopted teenage kids. Tony says, "Trying is a funny, relatable and charming series that hits all the right notes. If you haven't seen it, binge it from episode 1. He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the dystopian thriller "Lazareth." It stars Ashley Judd. In this post-apocalyptic story, a woman must protect her orphaned nieces from a self-destructing world, raising them in isolation until an outsider threatens their peaceful existence. Tony says, "Lazareth is a retread of films like "The Beguiled" and "Picnic at Hanging Rock," where a stranger enters into a seemingly balanced society and awakens sexual desire. Although the acting is good, Lazareth is too predictable and offers nothing new to the genre." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Singer / songwriter Jackie Evancho has just released her brand new album "Solla." You might remember Jackie as "The Kitty" from "The Masked Singer." Her new release includes the hit single "Behind My Eyes".

