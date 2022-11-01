New 'Taco Tuesday' spot in Salt Lake valley

Today, Chase from SLC Foodie has found two new spots for lunch and dinner you'll want to try!

Santo Taco has five locations. The original in Rose Park, a new spot in Holladay, downtown SLC, Logan and Herriman.

What to order:

Carne Asada Burrito - Grilled steak burrito.

El Chingon Taco - Three types of meat - chicken, pork and beef with fajita-style veggies on a flour tortilla.

Carne Asada Fries - Cheese smothered fries with grilled steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños.

Gobernador Taco - Shrimp taco on a corn tortilla. Tacos on a flour tortilla are bigger.

Then there's Oak Wood Fire Kitchen located in Draper. Chase recommends this restaurant for anyone looking for a hearty dinner.

What to order:

Roasted Beet Salad - Wood Fire Roasted Beets, Spring Mix, Baby Tomato, Tossed with Citrus Vinaigrette. Goat Cheese Ranch, Marcona Almonds, Fresh Berries, Pomegranate Reduction

Chicken Pot Pie - Served in Hot Skillet. Creamy Herb Filling with Onion, Carrot, Celery and Chicken. Topped with Puff Pastry.

G's Fried Ice Cream - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Wrapped in out Bread Pudding. Nutella Spread, Fresh Berries, and Berry Coulis.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".