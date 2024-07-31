New train at Utah's Hogle Zoo goes electric!

The iconic Eccles Express train at Utah’s Hogle Zoo has gone electric!

After about a year of work, the zoo is welcoming passengers aboard.

"Utah's Hogle Zoo strives to model business and guest practices that reflect its vision of a world where people and wildlife thrive together," said Jona Whitesides, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson.

As part of the zoo’s conservation commitment, Utah's Hogle Zoo upgraded the Eccles Express train to a zero-emissions electric locomotive.

With the support of Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program, Utah's Hogle Zoo installed solar panels on the train shed to generate renewable energy and charge the Eccles Express locomotive.

"Like many folks who have made the switch to an electric vehicle," Whitesides said, "Utah’s Hogle Zoo train staff learned it wasn’t that hard to make the switch."

The Eccles Express travels miles every day at Utah’s Hogle Zoo accomplished by just charging overnight.

"Range anxiety is one of the main barriers keeping folks from switching to an EV," Whitesides said. "We worry about stranded on the side of the road. But the average American driver drives less than 40 miles a day and the average EV has a range of 215 miles."

Rocky Mountain Power is working to help build out the EV infrastructure throughout Utah.

"We’ve opened four public high-speed chargers in Millcreek, Kimball Junction, Moab, and Vernal," said Whitesides with a dozen more chargers across the state under construction now.

Rocky Mountain Power customers get a discounted rate when they use these chargers.

The company also offers a special rate for EV owners to encourage overnight charging at home.

There’s a new program exclusive to EV drivers called Wattsmart Drive. Rocky Mountain Power engineers can see events that affect the flow of electricity through Utah.

"When they see one of these big events coming," said Whitesides, "they can pause your EV’s charging session while the event passes through. Once the event has passed, your EV will resume charging."

He says these events typically last less than ten minutes and can save you money each month.

The Eccles Express is open, along with the zoo’s newest exhibit, Wild Utah.

