New way to get thrills this Halloween

Sandbox VR
How about a virtual reality experience for Halloween? Morgan goes to Sandbox VR in Murray.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Be terrified this Halloween with a brand new virtual reality experience.

Will your squad survive?

Head to Sandbox VR in Murray, UT for the Deadwood Valley VR experience for a heart-pumping zombie thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies, across isolated country roads and into the darkest depths of the valley.

The high-quality haptic system helps guests see, and physically interact, within the new zombie apocalypse experience.

Try the enhanced 'Nightmare Update' featuring a new weapon, enemy, difficulty mode, and more!

Sandbox VR is considered the world's most interactive and immersive virtual reality platform with locations all across the nation.

