New year, new menu!

The Park City Roadhouse Grill is start the new year off with a new look, inside and out!

The locally-owned restaurant has revamped their menu. Food is locally sourced, humane, and sustainable.

They also have a new selection of cocktails and mocktails the make using spirits from local distilleries and local based ingredients.

The local and tourist favorite (since 2006) is especially popular for breakfast. It's a great spot to stop after hitting the slopes, or shopping on Main Street.

