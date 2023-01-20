New year, new menu!

Watch Now
The Park City Roadhouse Grill is start the new year off with a new look, inside and out!
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jan 20, 2023
The locally-owned restaurant has revamped their menu. Food is locally sourced, humane, and sustainable.

They also have a new selection of cocktails and mocktails the make using spirits from local distilleries and local based ingredients.

The local and tourist favorite (since 2006) is especially popular for breakfast. It's a great spot to stop after hitting the slopes, or shopping on Main Street.

Check out their full menu and make a reservation here!

