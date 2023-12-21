Watch Now
The Place

Actions

New year, new vehicle!

Nissan USA
Ride in style! Give the new Nissan ARIYA a test drive this new year. This all-electric crossover is full of power.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 15:58:11-05

Get the new Nissan ARIYA for Christmas!

The ARIYA is designed to reshape the way we think about automobiles. It’s apparent down to the smallest details.

Take a look at the 2023 Nissan ARIYA's handling and its driver assist features, including ProPilot Assist 2.0 and ProPilot Park.

All-new ARIYA electric crossover has the power to change not only how you drive, but how you live as well.

The ride is an adventure anywhere you go.

EV’s are not your traditional purchase, so Nissan offers a program for ARIYA customers to help you feel secure and safe on the roadway for years to come.

Ready for a test drive? Use Drive@Home to schedule one online, and they will bring the car to you.

For more information please visit: NissanUSA.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere