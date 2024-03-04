Newly remodeled Milly Chalet restaurant at Brighton Resort

Guests can expect a plate full of flavors and an updated ambiance at the newly remodeled Milly Chalet at Brighton Resort.

Jeffrey Sanich is a native to Utah and grew up skiing at Brighton so it couldn't be more perfect he is the Executive Chef of Brighton Resort.

Jeffrey developed a passion for food early on spent his summers helping at his grandparents farm picking fresh vegetables and collecting fresh eggs.

The new Milly Chalet experience is sit down service to match the more upscale menu rather than a cafeteria with a walk-up window.

Complementing the refined cuisine, Milly Chalet now boasts a carefully curated selection of beverages. From cocktails to wines and craft beers.

Brunch at Milly Chalet won't stop at the end of ski season... enjoy brunch every Sunday all Summer as well as on Mother’s day and Father’s day.

To streamline the dining process, Milly Chalet has implemented an advanced reservation system, ensuring that guests can secure their spots for a culinary journey without hassle. Reservations can be made at Milly Chalet.