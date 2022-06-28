Next month marks the anniversary of the historical pioneer trek into SLC

Next month marks the anniversary of the historical pioneer trek from the Vanguard Company.

The wagons came through Emigration Canyon on July 22, 1847.

Included in that company was Green Flake, an enslaved pioneer and now on the 175th anniversary there will be a monument dedication at This is the Place Heritage Park on Friday, June 22, 2022 at 10am.

Green Flake was born into slavery and later became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was assigned to the Vanguard Company by Brigham Young.

Green is known to have driven the first wagon into Emigration Canyon. GREEN FLAKE, the movie, is about his life.

He and others will be honored by the memorial.

You can learn more about it at greenflakemovie.com.