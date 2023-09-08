Nibbles & Sprouts focuses on pediatric culinary medicine and nutrition

Dr. Bonnie is a trusted and award-winning pediatrician and professionally certified chef.

She recently founded Nibbles & Sprouts to fill a gap in children's health by offering pediatric culinary medicine coaching for parents and kids.

As a pediatrician, Dr. Bonnie was frequently frustrated by the lack of adequate time a doctor can give parents during a visit to address the important role nutrition plays in a child's medical health.

Dr. Bonnie aims to provide strategies to help parents learn to prepare foods that children will eat, and to help children savor the foods that are healthiest for them.

Dr. Bonnie joined us in our kitchen to demonstrate how to make "Meteor Balls". That's a healthy and delicious food that is an easy-to-prepare snack which combines great flavor and incredible nutritional value together.

The "Meteor Balls" are made with dates, carrots and other ingredients.

Parents can go online to book a private on-on-one session with Dr. Bonnie where she will help them develop a customized plan to address their child's specific healthy eating concerns.

Dr. Bonnie gives parents the best toolkit possible to avoid power struggles at mealtime.

You can learn more at nibblesandsprouts.com.