Nigerian Jollof Rice Recipe By Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson has a special guest in the kitchen as well as a delicious recipe.

Nigerian Jollof Rice

For the Rice:

1/2 c. canola oil

1 medium onion, diced

1/4 c. tomato paste

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. ginger, minced

2 bay leaves

1 Tbsp. dried thyme

1 Tbsp. curry powder

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

2 chicken bouillon cubes

4 c. jasmine rice, rinsed

1 qt. chicken broth

1 c. frozen corn

1 c. frozen peas

4 Tbsp. butter

Fresh chopped parsley to garnish

For the Sauce:

3 red bell peppers, rough chopped

3 Roma tomatoes, rough chopped

2 habanero peppers, halved, seeded

1/4 c. chicken broth

Directions

1. Make the sauce by adding its ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

2. Heat the oil in a large saute pan, that has a lid, over medium heat. Add the onion and cook 3 minutes until softened. Stir in the tomato paste and cook another 3-4 minutes, stirring often. Stir in the garlic, ginger, and bay leaves. Cook another minute. Add the blended sauce and then simmer 15 minutes, stirring often.

3. Stir in the thyme, curry powder, salt, pepper, and bouillon. Stir and cook a couple minutes. Add the rice and chicken broth, turn the heat to high and bring to a boil. Add a lid, turn the heat to medium-low. Let it cook 25-30 minutes.

4. Uncover and stir in the butter, corn, and peas. Serve warm garnished with fresh parsley. Enjoy!

For more great recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.