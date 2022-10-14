Watch Now
Nightmare on 13th is two Halloween attractions in one location

Freaky Friday: Nightmare on 13th
In this week's Freaky Friday, Morgan tours the "friendlier" part of Nightmare on 13th.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 14, 2022
Nightmare on 13th is Utah's Legendary Haunted Attraction.

It's one location, but two haunted attractions!

Nightmare Courtyard has 13 different themes filled with monsters.

If that doesn’t scare you, check out the all-new second attraction, Institute of Terror! It’s pure madness!

There's even a "less scary" spook alley just for kids, that's the one Morgan took us through on the show Friday.

Grab your friends and see if you can conquer your nightmares at Nightmare on 13th.

Get your tickets before they sell out at nightmareon13th.com.

