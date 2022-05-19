Nights Under Lights festival at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Learn about endangered species while having fun at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!

A part of the aquarium's Endangered Species Weekend they will have presentations to educate you plus ways you can help endangered species.

Marie Benner, Public Programs Educator, joined us in studio with a Southern 3 banded armadillo.

She explained that Armadillos are a “threatened species” and part of the Species Survival Plan which is a program with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

There will be presentations about endangered species at the Nights Under Lights festival outside on their Plaza Saturday, May 21st at 7 PM.

There will be food trucks, a live DJ, educator presentations about endangered species, and an EECO light show at dusk which is synchronized to a playlist.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy an wonderful fun event outside.

Nights Under Lights is a separate event ticket and tickets can be purchased at thelivingplanet.com

