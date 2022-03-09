Nighttime entertainment is back at Disneyland!

Nighttime entertainment favorites are BACK at Disneyland!

Get Away Today joined us in studio to share Disneyland dates you need to have on your calendar, tips for how to navigate the park, and special offers.

World of Color, Disneyland Forever fireworks, and the Main Street Electrical Parade are all returning April 22 and Fantasmic! is returning May 28, 2022!

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival: March 4 - April 26, 2022 - SO many incredible food options, plus entertainment, seminars and more!

Book NOW - Theme park reservations are required and will sell out and make sure you have a Park Hopper for the most flexibility! You can start going between parks at 1pm.

Upgrade to Genie+ to save time in lines. Just $20 per person per day gives you access to up to 19 Lightning Lanes AND includes all of your Photopass Downloads.

Arriving at the parks an hour before opening gives you the very best start to your day. You’ll get the most done in those first two hours of park opening.

Stay longer with the Get Away Today Extra Day and Night Free offers! The longer you stay, the less you pay per day. AND, this gives you more time to really Visit Anaheim. Beautiful beaches, great restaurants, Knott’s Berry Farm, and more!

Get an Extra Day AND Night Free at the Disneyland Resort area when you book a 4-night/5-day vacation package! Some of our most deluxe hotels are less than our value hotels with these offers! Package prices around $2,100 for a family of four at Radisson BLU!

Save up to 25% at Select Hotels of the Disneyland Resort - for travel by April 7, 2022, must book by March 17, 2022.

With Get Away Today, you’re never penalized for booking early. Their tickets are always a savings off the gate price and have refundable options.

For more info go to getawaytoday.com or call 855-GET-AWAY