Watch
The Place

Actions

No chips and salsa are served at this Mexican restaurant in Herriman

La Garnacha in Herriman is all about the Mexican culture and cuisine.. which means you won't find chips and salsa served.
Posted at 1:49 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 15:49:14-04

No chips and salsa are served at La Garnacha in Herriman. Why? Because chips and salsa aren't something you'd find in Mexico City.

The family that owns and runs La Garnacha wants to educate people on the culture of Mexico with every meal they serve.

Their family recipes are what you'd find in Mexico City, and they're very different than some food you're used to ordering in the U.S.

For instance, they say only about three out of 33 states in Mexico serve flour tortillas... corn tortillas are used in their dishes.

La Garnacha is located at 5418 West Main Street, right next to the Herriman City Library.

You can learn more at lagarnachautah.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere