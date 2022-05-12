No chips and salsa are served at this Mexican restaurant in Herriman

No chips and salsa are served at La Garnacha in Herriman. Why? Because chips and salsa aren't something you'd find in Mexico City.

The family that owns and runs La Garnacha wants to educate people on the culture of Mexico with every meal they serve.

Their family recipes are what you'd find in Mexico City, and they're very different than some food you're used to ordering in the U.S.

For instance, they say only about three out of 33 states in Mexico serve flour tortillas... corn tortillas are used in their dishes.

La Garnacha is located at 5418 West Main Street, right next to the Herriman City Library.

You can learn more at lagarnachautah.com.

