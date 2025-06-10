No-Churn Rocky Road Ice Cream recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for No-Churn Rocky Road Ice Cream.

Ingredients

1/2 c. bittersweet chocolate chips

1/4 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 c. milk

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

Pinch of kosher salt

1 c. mini marshmallows

3/4 c. roasted, salted almonds, chopped

1 c. hot fudge sauce

2 c. heavy cream

Directions

1. Add the bitter and semi-sweet chips to a large mixing bowl. Set aside. Heat the milk in the microwave until near boiling and then pour it over the chocolate. Let it sit 5 minutes and then stir until smooth.

2. Add the sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, cocoa powder, lemon juice, salt, marshmallows, and almonds. Stir to combine. In another bowl whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Fold this mixture into the chocolate mixture.

3. Pour 1/3 of the mixture into a 2 quart freezable container. Add ½ of the fudge sauce and evenly swirl it in. Add another 1/3 of the cream mixture and then swirl in the remaining fudge sauce. Top that with the remaining cream mixture.

4. Cover it with plastic wrap pressed down on the surface of the cream and then place it in the freezer at least 6 hours. Scoop and serve. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

