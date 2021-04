We love it when Budah visits Clark Planetarium to see a science experiment with Cynthia Checketts.

Today she demonstrated "Color Changing Water".

Using cabbage juice, different household acids and bases will change the color of plain old water.

It's not magic -- it's science.

Cynthia says it has to do the PH levels of things like lemon juice and baking soda.

You can learn more things like this virtually at clarkplanetarium.org or in person, they're open again!