"No Fruit Left Behind" Urban Hill's bar team uses sustainable practices

Urban Hill's Beverage Director Bijan Ghiai, and his entire bar team, has incorporated sustainable practices we all could learn from.

Bijan joined us with highlights of their efforts, which includes "No Fruit Left Behind". He says, "If we happen to have any fruit start to turn, we make it a priority to either use it immediately or find it a home in the program, such as using it in cocktail lab for future menus, as a raw product, or infused with vinegar and sugar to preserve and extract the flavor of the fruit juices before it turns and goes bad. Whenever our citrus is on its way out, we capitalize on dehydrating them to use as garnishes— not only are they aromatic, they're also beautiful and sustainable."

Urban Hill is also a plastic-free property whenever there is an alternative available. Glass bottles are repurposed for juices and syrups and the straws given to patrons (only upon request) are made from corn and are completely compostable.

They also make sure to "Waste No Wine'. In the rare event that one of the wines from the restaurant's 100-bottle collection begins to turn, the team will find a new home for it— white wines are turned into cocktail syrups, and reds are given to Executive Chef Nick for a sauce or broth that evening.

Bijan demonstrated a cocktail, Amalthea's Last Regret - made with vodka, blackberry-chamomile shrub, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice and Prosecco.

Bijan says, "The blackberry and chamomile shrub recipe is a method of preservation dating back about 3000 years from the Middle East. It has now resurged into popularity in the last decade as an incredible cocktail ingredient that utilizes fruit that once fully ripened gets macerated with vinegar and sugar to produce a liquid essence of the fruit that holds for a month or so at a time, completely reducing food waste of having fresh berries for a beverage program."

Utilizing the restaurant's by-the-glass prosecco with that drink, and how cross-utilization for key ingredients ensures a reduced waste for the beverage program all the while keeping every glass of sparkling wine incredibly effervescent for our wine-drinking guests.

You can learn more at urban-hill.com.