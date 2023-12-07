Watch Now
No matter what your kids are interested in, science and technology can help them learn

Computer Science Education Week
No matter what students are interested in, technology and computer science will make them better able to take opportunities and create an impact in the things they're passionate about.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Dec 07, 2023
This is Computer Science Education Week, which is all about helping students learn about computer science and all the things that are possible for them if they understand computer science.

Cydni Tetro, Women Tech Council, says no matter what students are interested in, whether it's dance or movies or cars or medicine, knowing about technology and computer science will make them better able to take opportunities and create an impact in the things they're passionate about.

She brought some activities parents can use to help kids starting at young ages and up into middle and high school learn more about computer science and see how it relates to their lives.

Those activities included the Botley Coding Robot, Ozobots and the Brickit app and AI.

You can learn more at womentechcouncil.com.

