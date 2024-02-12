Watch Now
No more pills and no side effects: E.D. can be treated with sound waves

Prestige Men's Health
Valentine's Day is a good time to talk about your love life, and if you're struggling, there is help.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 15:57:28-05

Major medical advancements have made fixing erectile dysfunction (E.D.) quick and painless.

That means you don't need pills or their side effects to get treated at Prestige Men's Health. They use Acoustic Wave Therapy and the average patient starts to see results within a few weeks.

Jason Silva, Patient Care Coordinator from Prestige Men’s Health, says more than 50 percent of men over 50 years old have had some issues with ED in their life.

But you don't have to suffer. You can get your erectile dysfunction fixed today!

Call 801-406-NOED to schedule a Men's Health consultation regarding E.D.

The consultation normally costs about $400 but call now to book an appointment for free or visit online.

