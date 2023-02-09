No need for caffeine! Give Nose Slap a try

A local company by the name of Nose Slap is on a mission to wake up drowsy drivers one "slap" at a time.

Co-founder Chuck Meeker joined host Morgan Saxton on 'The PLACE' to talk about the Utah company.

Nose Slap is a unique, alertness and focus-enhancing aromatherapy product that contains a mixture of refreshing, peppermint essential oil and intense smelling salts.

Meeker explained: "By smelling Nose Slap, the vapors of peppermint essential oil help to open your breathing airways, and the smelling salt vapors immediately jump-start your body's natural energizing process and help you to feel awake and stay alert and focused."

Nose Slap increases the oxygen flow to your brain, which helps you stay focused and achieve peak performance.

