No one can escape the harms to the developing brain that can come from underage drinking.

That's why Tooele Communities That Care, the Tooele City Library and Parents Empowered have put together a free, fun, family activity.

On January 20, families in Tooele will have the opportunity to escape from the "Dr. Vorg's Secret Laboratory" at the Tooele City Public Library to help educate parents and prevent underage drinking in the community.

"Dr. Vorg's Lab" is an escape room experience that will be offered at the library with the premise of parents and their kids trying to escape from Dr. Vorg "poisoning kids' healthy brains through alcohol.

Together, families who sign up will have 15 minutes to work through clues that educate about underage drinking prevention and ultimately help them escape the lab.

To make a reservation click here.

Research shows that parents who spend at least 10-15 minutes with their child daily, doing

what their child enjoys and being a part of their world, are less likely to drink underage.

Utah data shows parents' strong disapproval of underage drinking is the No. 1 reason kids

choose not to drink.

To learn more about Parents Empowered and what you can do to help prevent your child from experimenting with alcohol visit parentsempowered.org

