No one could work without the blacksmith in pioneer villages

The construction of a blacksmith shop was always one of the first buildings in any pioneer village.

That's because all the other craftsmen depending on the tools the blacksmith made.

Diamond Jim says at the Blacksmith Shop at This is the Place, these artisans are working the metal the same way that blacksmiths of old used to.

He explained that they warm their tools in a coke fire until it's 3000 degrees. He says, "when it's red, it's ready" to mold and form the tools.

Visitors can also buy the tools at the shop.

For more information, please visit: thisistheplace.org.

