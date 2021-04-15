Watch
No one wants to sweat inside their home! Keep your home cool and improve indoor air quality at the same time

No one wants to sweat in their house. In this Home Pros segment we take a look at how you can create a nice cool breeze in your home using fresh outside air.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 15, 2021
You can keep your house cool during the warm summer months, and improve indoor air quality at the same time.

As part of our Home Pros segment, we talked with Tony Traven, owner of QC Utah, about their Whole House Fans.

He explained that the fan is installed in your home's attic and it brings air from outside, in and creates a nice cool breeze.

It will save you money because the air conditioner won't have to be running the entire time. He estimates a savings of 50 to 90 percent on air-conditioning related costs including wear and tear on the HVAC unit.

In addition, you could get a $150.00 rebate from the manufacturer and $125.00 cash back from Rocky Mountain Power.

You could have your Whole House Fan installed in a week or two.

Give QC Utah a call at 801-254-3131 or visit their website QCUtah.com.

