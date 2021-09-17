No one writes checks anymore, right? So why do you need a checking account?

With the rise of online-only banking and person-to-person payment apps, many people believe this account is obsolete.

Krystalina Brown, Communications and Social Media at Mountain America Credit Union joined us to talk about why you don't want to write-off opening a checking account just yet.

She says today's checking accounts—or digital transaction accounts—offer so much more than just checks.

They offer benefits that digital wallets lack, including bill pay and mobile check deposits. With mobile apps, you can see real time where your money is going and what is coming in.

Having a checking account also gives you access to actual cash via a ATM debit withdrawal.

Brown says opening a checking account is also a great way to establish a relationship with a financial institution and can give you access not only to better loan rates, but also financial guidance, retirement planning services, budgeting resources and more.

To learn more about the benefits of a checking account, visit macu.com/must-reads or tune into our podcasts on the Mountain America YouTube channel.

