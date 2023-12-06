No Pills. No Pain. You can get E.D. fixed on your lunch break

Prestige Men's Health helps hundreds of others suffering from erectile dysfunction.

"E.D. is a progressive disease and left untreated will continue to get worse over time," said Jason Silva, Patient Care Coordinator, from Prestige Men’s Health.

He joined Morgan Saxton on set of 'The PLACE' to explain E.D. and how many men are actually struggling with symptoms.

He says more than 50% of men over 50 years old have had some issues with E.D. in their life.

It's a pill-less and painless process with technology called Acoustic Wave Therapy, which is cleared by the FDA according to Silva.

The E.D. can be treated for good over the course of just a few weeks. The actual treatments only take about 15 minutes each, so men can do them on their lunch break.

