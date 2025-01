Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week - Noel! She's a very sweet pup who would be a great dog for a family with kids.

She's a small chihuahua mix, about a year or two old.

Noel is very sweet and loves to play and cuddle, she's love to be a part of a family with kids.

She's also good with other dogs.

Noel is spayed, current on all vaccinations and chipped.

Her adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like to make Noel a part of your family, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.