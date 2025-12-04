"Noises Off" is a celebration of the messy, hilarious world of live theatre

"Noises Off" is often called "the perfect farce".

The comedy is on stage at Pioneer Theatre Company December 5 through 20, 2025.

This is the fifth time that Pioneer Theatre Company has presented "Noises Off" over the years, although it's been nearly 20 years since it was last seen.

It still resonates because it's a celebration of the messy, hilarious world of live theatre—the things audiences aren't supposed to see.

One of the reasons why Noises Off is so popular is its format: it's a play within a play told in 3 acts.

The first act shows the "onstage" performance.

The second act flips the set so the audience gets the backstage perspective, where chaos erupts, and then act three is back to the onstage version, except now the company has completely unraveled.

Audiences love seeing how the same play derails in 3 different ways.

The PLACE viewers save $10 per ticket with code THEPLACE10 at PioneerTheatre.org.

