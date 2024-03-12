Nomad lifestyle brand hosting pop-up shop at FoundNKept in Sugar House

After years of global traveling, Amy Derethik, created Nomad, a lifestyle brand that carries Kanthas blankets, pillows, and a variety of kind jackets.

NOMAD is designed for the discerning woman or man who appreciates unique materials; each one-of-a kind creation is crafted from vintage Sari materials by craftspeople to create a custom luxury experience.

Amy has not only become an effervescent designer but also a strong advocate for women business owners.

Her products are sustainable and made in small batches for custom consumption.

Nomad products will be available online March 15th and to celebrate, Amy is hosting a pop-up shop March 15th & 16th at FoundNKept in Sugar House.

Although Nomad is based in Hudson, Ohio Amy began collaborating with local Utah business owners to bring the brand to SLC.

