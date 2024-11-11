Watch Now
Heat for the Holidays
(The Place Advertiser) - Do you know a deserving individual or family who could use a new furnace?
You can nominate a deserving family who could use a new furnace during the cold winter months!

It's a contest FOX 13's The PLACE and SameDay Heating & Air are doing just in time for the holidays.

Mike Bentzien, with SameDay, says they will install the Lennox furnace for a deserving family or individual.

In the meantime, make sure your furnace is tuned up. A tuned-up furnace will lower utility bills, extend the lifetime of the unit, will run more efficiently and will give you peace of mind.

For a limited time, call SameDay and mention "SameDay Heat for the Holidays" to get 10 percent of a new AC/ Furnace combo!

Call (801) 297-1650 to take advantage of this offer.

SameDay also offers maintenance plans starting as low as $24 a month to keep your unit maintained all year long.

For more information please visit: SameDayUtah.com or call 801-SAMEDAY.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
