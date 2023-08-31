Noninvasive, painless, safe treatments to fix E.D.

It's a breakthrough treatment!

If you suffer from erectile dysfunction Prestige Men's Health can help.

With Acoustic Wave Therapy, treatments only take about 15 minutes with no recovery or downtime.

Treatments allow men to move away from the pills and the shots.

Acoustic Wave Therapy for the treatment of E.D. has had numerous clinical trials and been written up in several dozen medical journals including the Cleveland Clinic and from Cambridge University.

"E.D. is a progressive disease and left untreated will continue to get worse over time," according to Jason Silva, Patient Care Coordinator. "But it can be treated.

Call 801-406-NOED to schedule a Men's Health consultation regarding E.D.

The consultation normally costs $400 but call now to book an appointment for free.

The new clinic is located at 4525 S 2300 E, Suite 101, Holladay, 84117.

Go online at utahedclinic.com to learn more.

