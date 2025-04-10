North Italia has opened its first Utah location in Riverton

North Italia has opened its first location in Utah!

The modern Italian restaurant is known for its scratch-made pasta, hand-tossed pizzas and craft cocktails.

Executive Chef Joe Genovese is also including local flavors and flair into his dishes which include:

Chef's Board featuring prosciutto di parma, speck, whipped ricotta & eggplant caponata, pecorino stagionato, house giardiniera, castelvetrano olive, marcona almond, orange fennel mostarda, and hearth bread

White Truffle Garlic Bread with house made ricotta, mozzarella, grana padano, and herbs

Wild Shrimp Scampi with blistered tomato, grana padano, garlic confit, herb butter, charred lemon, and grilled bread

Hot Honey & Smoked Prosciutto Pizza with scamorza, speck, calabrian honey, arugula, and pecorino toscano

Hot Italian Stromboli (Seasonal + Lunch Exclusive) with calabrese salami, Italian sausage, grilled piquillo pepper, red onion, ricotta, provolone, smoked mozzarella, basil and pesto

Trottole Chicken Pesto with sweet basil, shaved garlic, toasted pine nut, and crispy capers

Lasagna Bianca al Forno (Seasonal) with braised short rib, grana padano, provolone, mozzarella, and herb breadcrumbs.

Pork Milanese with smoked prosciutto, pepperoncini, red onion, bagna cauda aioli, arugula, and fresh lemon

Cannoli French Toast (Brunch) with ricotta, mascarpone, chocolate pearls, crushed pistachio, and maple syrup

Farmers Market Scramble (Brunch) english pea, grilled asparagus, spinach, piquillo peppers, cipollini

And, don't forget to leave room for dessert like Butter Cake, Tiarmisu and more.

For more information please visit: northitalia.com.