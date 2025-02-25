Northern Utah food truck serves up two-pound sandwich

Try this 2-pound sandwich for lunch!

El Cenote is a family owned business that strives to serve great Mexican food prepared fresh daily.

Liz and Travis Steed started their food truck in January 2022.

Travis having spent a couple years in Argentina learned how to master the empanada.

Liz and her family, originally from Mexico City, made Mexican food from scratch for construction workers in Salt Lake City in the early 2000's.

"Trying to incorporate both our cultures," Liz explained.

The couple took FOX13's Morgan Saxton inside the food truck to get a glimpse of how the food is prepared and what's most popular on their extensive menu.

Travis is a full-time teacher, so he hires his in-laws to help prepare food and who happened to come up with a lot of the recipes.

"The idea [behind the name] was to bring fresh food to the community," Travis said, "plus (cenotes) are beautiful and food can be beautiful."

The food truck is parked in the Smith's Marketplace parking lot in Kaysville. Follow them on social media for hours and updates.

To book the food truck for an event contact: elcenoteutah@gmail.com

