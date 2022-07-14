If you're looking for a new home or want to see what the current designs and trends are, you need to check out the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes July 9th through 24th.

Homes range from 2000 square feet to over 8,500 square feet plus there is a must-see 250 square-foot Tiny Home this year built by Utah students.

The homes span along the Wasatch Front from Bountiful to North Ogden as well as east to Huntsville and west to West Point City.

This year the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes features a first-time location in Mantua, Box Elder County.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit northernwasatchparade.com, use discount code NWPARADE for $2 off ticket price.