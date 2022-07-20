Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes going on now

The pandemic made us realize how important it is to have the amenities that are important to us in our homes.

Symphony Homes is one of the builders featured in this year's Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes which runs July 9th through 24th.

Symphony Homes designed this Farmington home to not only have all the best amenities but also be great for those who work-from-home.

Homes range from 2000 square feet to over 8,500 square feet plus there is a must-see 250 square-foot Tiny Home this year built by Utah students.

The homes span along the Wasatch Front from Bountiful to North Ogden as well as east to Huntsville and west to West Point City.

This year the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes features a first-time location in Mantua, Box Elder County.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit northernwasatchparade.com, use discount code NWPARADE for $2 off ticket price.