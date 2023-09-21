Not all outlets are created equal

When we have questions about electric, pluming, or heating & air issues around the house, we turn to our Home Pros Partner, Any Hour Services.

Jenny talked to Mike Wilson about why not all electric outlets are created equal.

Mike explained that you will find GFCI outlets, which are Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters, in kitchens, bathrooms, basements, garages and exterior outlets.

They are installed where there could be water and are designed to protect you from electric shock.

But, because they have electronics, they can go bad.

So, Mike says to go around your house, wherever you have a GFCI outlet and push the test button and then the reset button. If the green light comes on, you should be good to go.

If it doesn't come on, the outlet probably needs to be replaced.

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The Place, and one of our Home Pros.

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.