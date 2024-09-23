Not ready to commit to winter dressing? Here's how to adapt your summer wear to fall.

Not ready to commit to winter dressing? Dani Slaugh, a Fashion Coach & Personal Stylist joined us with how to adapt your summer-wear for cooler fall temps.

The weather hasn't quite committed to being cold all of the time, we get warm days with cooler mornings and evenings. And you may not be ready to take all of the light-weight summer pieces out of your closet yet. Here's what to do before you're ready to truly commit to winter-wear.

You can still wear white (yes you can wear white after Labor Day), cream, and even pastel colors, we're just going to add some darker and earth tones colors to them.

Change your makeup color slightly (going for a darker blush and lip). Instead of pink choose dusty rose, burgundy, or spiced latte depending on your skin tone

Layers - yes there is something warm to put on besides your hoodie! Lighter layers are key - denim jackets, cardigans, and even a blazer are great - (most of my first-time clients are lacking in this area)

Say a sad "fare thee well" to your sandals and embrace the ankle showing - toe covering options like loafers, sneakers, and boots

There's no need to do a full closet cleanout for winter yet. Get out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather by tweaking just a few things to look and feel perfect for the season.

You can learn more by visiting StyleByDani.com and follow her on Instagram @StyleByDaniTheGirl.

