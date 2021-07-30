Nova knows basic commands like shake, down and sit, and she's ready to learn more!

Watch
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 15:56:35-04

If you adopt Nova, part of her training is already done: she knows commands like "sit", "stay" "down" and even "shake".

She's very smart and wants to learn more and please her humans!

She's a two-year-old German shepherd and very sweet.

Nova loves to play fetch and is good at retrieving and needs to be active like walking and hiking.

She's great with other dogs, but they're not sure about how she does with cats.

Nova is spayed, microchipped, and current on all vaccinations.

If you're interested in Nova, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

