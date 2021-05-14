Nova wants to be a social butterfly, but she needs a loving home to spread her wings!

Our Pet of the Week could be a real "social butterfly", but she needs a loving home to spread her wings!

She's a 2-year-old terrier who was rescued from a shelter when she was pregnant. She gave birth that very night to two puppies, and sadly only one of them live.

Nova is now ready for her forever home.

She's very sweet and cuddly, but does need a minute or two to warm up to new people.

Nova loves to cuddle and play with toys and play fetch.

She's great around other dogs and cats and wants to be your constant companion!

Because she's a terrier breed, she won't shed much. She's vaccinated, spade and chipped and is only $300.

You can see more about her and fill out an adoption application at hearts4paws.org