Now is the time to get a flu shot

Influenza, more commonly known as the flu, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization or even death.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

People may also experience: dehydration, loss of appetite, or sweating, nasal congestion, runny nose, or sneezing.

Other common symptoms are chest discomfort, head congestion, nausea, shortness of breath, sore throat, or swollen lymph nodes.

Jaime Moontuoro, a Smith's Pharmacist, says the best protection against the flu is a vaccine, which causes antibodies to develop in the body.

Flu vaccines are fully protective about two weeks after vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that most people get their flu shot in September or October, so now is the time!

The flu shot is offered to everyone six months and older. You can also receive other vaccines you might be overdue for at the same time, including the new RSV vaccine recommended for those 60 and older, pneumonia, shingles, and many other vaccines.

The new, annual COVID-19 vaccine is also available, and is recommended for most people.

