Now is the time to get off-road and take in the colors of changing leaves

You don't have to just look at Utah's beautiful changing leaves from far away — you can take a ride of your life and see them up close and personal.

Morgan talked with Braxton Knight, General Manager of Wasatch Excursions in Heber Valley, about their guided or self-guided tours of the fall colors.

He says there are 23,000 acres for you to go off-roading in one of their UTV or ATV rentals.

You can choose from a single-rider vehicle, a two-seat, four-seat or six-seat vehicle.

Braxton says their guides really know the trails and can take you to the best places to see the leaves and the best views.

Wasatch Excursions can handle small groups all the way up to about 70 people.

He says you probably only have a couple more weeks to take in the fall leaves and their colors.

But once winter hits, they'll break out their fleet of snowmobiles.

They provide phenomenal, action-packed trips for people who have never been on a sled, all the way to advanced riders.

You can book your trip and see the full schedule at wasatchexcursions.com.