Now is the time to get your toy hauler for your summer vacations

If you've got spring fever, getting out in the open is the cure.

Parris RV has a toy hauler that is amazing!

It's the New 2022 Genesis Supreme Sandsport 4016FS and Brett Parris showed us some of the features you'll find in it.

He says it has an on-board generator so you never need to worry about power.

And, the queen bed in the back is fully electric. There's also a queen bed in the back.

Brett says this 5th wheel is easy to haul.

Parris RV has four locations:

• 4360 South State, Murray

• 5545 South State, Murray

• 425 East 920 North, Payson

• 5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

You can find find more information at ParrisRV.com.

