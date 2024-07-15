Now is the time to help, heal and enrich the lives of Utah's most vulnerable children

In May, 2024, Governor Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox called on Utahns to resolve the crisis-level shortage of foster parents.

While the response has been notable and encouraging, many more foster families are needed as soon as possible.

There are many ways to support this cause.

We talked with Tara Gailey, Lead Foster Adoptive Consultant, Utah Foster Care and Miguel Rovira, Director of Community and Business Relations at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Tara says currently there are about 800 families taking children in, but about 1,700 kids in the system.

She explained that foster parents can be married or single, already parents or individuals without children. empty nesters, LGBTQ, homeowners or renters, and religious or non-religious.

Utah Foster Care will help parents through the process with training.

Miguel has had personal experience working with Utah Foster Care to help the Navajo Nation to find "Native Homes for Native Children".

Regence has been a sponsor of the annual 5k Moccasin Run/Walk for two years as well. Their donation covered the cost of movie rights to show a film at this community event.

Even if you're not able to foster a child, there are other ways to support this nonprofit organization. You can find more about that here.