Choosing the right health insurance plan is not only important, it's personal.

Now is the time to make changes or choose a health insurance plan for you and your family. You may be searching for answers or additional resources to inform your decision. SelectHealth can help.

Heidi Castaneda, the AVP of Individual and Small Employer Products at SelectHealth, joined us with more.

She says Open Enrollment will be coming to an end soon. December 15 is the deadline for individuals and families that wish to have a January 1 effective date for health plan coverage. If you want coverage to begin at the first of the year, December 15 is the date that you need to keep in mind.

To enroll, you can go directly through SelectHealth, talk to an agent, or visit selecthealth.org/shop.

Individuals and families can still enroll on a plan from through January 15, however, their coverage will not be effective until February of 2023.

Heidi also told us that now is the time to renew your existing health plan or choose a new one during open enrollment. If you are already enrolled, you will receive a reminder and instructions on how to renew your plan, but it's good practice to evaluate this every year and make sure your plan meets your needs.

Heidi says, "We are excited to share our new and expanded benefits for 2023 that will continue to help our members live the healthiest lives possible."

Those include:

• Chronic Condition Rx Included - All Individual & Family plans include generic prescription drug coverage to help you manage your diabetes, asthma, and COPD chronic conditions for a $0 copay (an upfront fee you pay a doctor for medical services).

• New Diabetes Support Plan - The Diabetes Support Plan offers ways to save on select diabetic medications, diabetic supplies, equipment, labs, and exams. Of note are some $0 and low-cost copays for PCP and Specialist visits, Nutritional Counseling, and Diabetes Education Classes. Members pay $0 on some preferred insulins and other diabetes-related necessities; plus, coverage for an insulin pump is pre-deductible. This is a great plan option for those that are managing diabetes today.

• Medicaid Transition Plan – New for 2023, this plan gives traditional Medicaid benefits for those transitioning off a Medicaid plan.

• Wellness Rewards Programs - Get reimbursed up to $240 per person, or $580 per family, per year for things like your gym membership or taking 7,000+ steps a day.

• Preventive Care - SelectHealth Individual plans cover preventive care 100% — no copay, coinsurance, or deductible.

• Expanded Virtual Visits - Our plans offer options to get urgent care, primary care, mental health, and nutritional support care—virtually. The cost? It's covered at $0 out-of-pocket costs* when you see in-network providers.

• Copay Plans - A new plan option with predictable costs and easy-to-understand benefit designs. If you like simple, this is the plan for you.

• Full Access to Intermountain Healthcare - SelectHealth members get Intermountain doctors, InstaCares, clinics, and hospital services.

Before you start shopping this year, Heidi recommends to always check if you are eligible for a government subsidy. Even if you didn't qualify last year, you may qualify now.

People who need an Individual plan—or current members who are already enrolled—have several options if they want to try to reduce the overall cost of their plan, including:

• Medical Cost Estimator – SelectHealth's most-requested member tool, the Medical Cost Estimator, provides personalized estimates based on your benefits for a doctor, hospital, or service.

• A Prescription for Savings – Most preventive prescriptions are covered before deductible on all Individual and Family plans.

• Spend Less with Rx Savings Solutions - SelectHealth's collaborated with Rx Savings Solutions to provide our members with a transparency tool that shows the lowest-price option(s) for any prescriptions you and your family may take or need in the future.

• Member Discounts – Search for discounts on services not normally covered by insurance, such as LASIK, acupuncture, cosmetic dermatology, tattoo removal, and more.

SelectHealth's Individual Sales team is ready to answer questions, and they'll be open late throughout open enrollment, up until the very last night!

o Phone: 855-442-0220

o Hours: Weekdays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

December 15 8:00a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

January 15 9:00a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information pleas visit: selecthealth.org/shop.

