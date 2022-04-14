Now is the time to spring clean -- don't forget about your social media

The average person spends 2+hours a day on social media, which is an extraordinarily long time for you to interact with people who don't make you feel good about yourself.

So that's the first step in spring cleaning your social media.

Digital Expert Natalie Zfat joined us with three steps to do that.

Clean up your contacts - be sure to remove anyone who doesn't make you feel good - whether they're posting less-than-nice comments on your page, always complaining or even humble bragging. Social media is meant to enhance your life and connect you with people you don't always get to see in person. Make those two hours/day count!

Clean up your content. Remember that photo you posted from a work party a couple years ago after you had a couple drinks? Still happy you posted it?! Go through your channels and clean up your content - keeping in mind: More than 90% of recruiters are combing through your channels before making hiring decisions. And so is your grandma. Make her proud.

Clean up your channels. Still have apps on your phone you no longer use? Deactivate your unused social media accounts and remove those apps from your phone. You'll avoid having your data sold to third parties - and you'll clear tons of storage room, which will have your phone run a lot faster.

